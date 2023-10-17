Prime Minister meets with Chairman of Russian State Duma

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16.

The two leaders exchanged information about the socio-economic situation in their respective countries. They acknowledged various challenges facing both nations in the current situation and noted that the bilateral relations have continued to make positive progress across sectors, including the exchange of delegations at all levels and through channels.

PM Chinh stressed that the Vietnamese Government and people highly value the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship, which has been cultivated and developed by their leaders and people over the past more than seven decades.

Vietnam wants to further enhance cooperation with Russia in various areas, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the mutual benefit of both sides and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, he affirmed.

For his part, Volodin spoke highly of Vietnam’s increasingly important role and position in the region and the world as well, and affirmed that the Southeast Asian nation is one of Russia's top priority partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Vietnamese PM held that bilateral economic and trade relations have tended to see a slowdown due to many objective reasons. Although there have been signs of recovery, the ties have yet to be on par with the two sides’ demand and potential.

Both host and guest agreed to actively exchange information to overcome challenges and create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods to access the Russian market. They also discussed the potential for new cooperation areas, such as digital transformation, green energy, and infrastructure development.

They also welcomed the opening of a direct air route between Hanoi and Irkutsk in June this year and the recent signing of a protocol amending government agreements on oil and gas cooperation earlier this month.

Volodin agreed with PM Chinh's proposals on promoting bilateral cooperation, saying that the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, as a legislative body, fully supports the enhancement of collaboration between the two countries in all fields for the benefit of their people.

The two leaders hailed the two countries' cooperation within the multilateral framework, especially at the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the ASEAN - Russia cooperation mechanism. They affirmed that the two countries will maintain close coordination at international forums and organisations, continue to support multilateralism and resolve disputes by peaceful means based on international law.

PM Chinh also highly appreciated the Russian side, including the Federal Assembly, for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, and work stably in Russia. He called on Russian authorities to continue assisting the Vietnamese community in Russia to promote their role as a bridge connecting the two peoples, contributing to fostering the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

On this occasion, Chinh asked Volodin to convey his regards to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.