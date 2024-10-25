Prime Minister meets Malaysian Economy Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Malaysian Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan city, Russia, on October 24 (local time).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan city, Russia, on October 24 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh asked the minister to convey his regards to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and emphasised the agreements they reached on the occasion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits. The leader also spoke highly of the positive developments in the bilateral relationship across various sectors.

The PM congratulated Malaysia on assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2025 and affirmed Vietnam's commitment to contributing to the success of ASEAN 2025.

For his part, Minister Rafizi Ramli expressed his admiration for Vietnam's robust economic growth over the past decade. He noted that it is time for the two countries to strengthen cooperation, particularly in new areas such as energy transition, electronics manufacturing, and participation in production and supply chains.

He also touched upon the expansion of the Malaysian investment in high-tech and high-value industries, and suggested Vietnam share its experience in creative industries.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea, and agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

