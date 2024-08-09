Science/technology

Prime Minister leads new committee to drive semiconductor growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Decision 791/QD-TTg about forming the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as the Chairman of the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development


According to this Decision, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh serves as the Chairman of the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development. The two vice chairmen are the Minister of Planning and Investment (as Permanent Vice Chairman) and Minister of Information and Communications.

The Steering Committee is an inter-ministerial coordinating body tasked with assisting the Government and the Prime Minister in researching, directing, and coordinating important, inter-sectoral tasks related to promoting the development of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

The Committee's responsibilities include:

  • Researching, advising, recommending, and proposing solutions to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam;
  • Directing and coordinating among ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, and relevant organizations to promote the growth of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.
