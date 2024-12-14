Prime Minister chairs meeting on semiconductor industry development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the National Steering Committee for Semiconductor Industry Development (SDC), chaired the first meeting of the SDC on December 14.

Prior to this meeting, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 791/QD-TTg, which officially established the National Steering Committee for the Development of the Semiconductor Industry.

The Steering Committee is vested with the responsibility of conducting research, providing expert advice, formulating recommendations, and proposing strategic directions for the advancement of the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

Furthermore, the Committee is mandated to direct and coordinate collaborative efforts among ministries, agencies, government agencies, and relevant organizations to facilitate the comprehensive development of the semiconductor industry.

Addressing the meeting of the Steering Committee, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that digital transformation, green transition, circular economic growth, smart economy, knowledge economy, sharing economy, and the night-time economy are key global goals and priorities.

The Prime Minister stressed that in the coming years, Vietnam must achieve two centennial milestones—by 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the Party's founding, and by 2045, the 100th anniversary of the nation's founding. This demands significant breakthroughs, particularly in economic growth. Such growth will expand GDP, raise per capita income, boost labor productivity, improve the material and spiritual well-being of Vietnamese people and elevate the nation's global standing.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that in order to stimulate growth, in addition to revitalizing traditional growth factors like investment, exports, and consumption, it is crucial to foster new growth drivers. Among these, digital transformation stands out as a key catalyst that countries are prioritizing and transitioning towards, viewing it as a revolutionary force that initiates a new chapter in history and global dynamics.

Additionally, he pointed out the importance of awareness raising, new growth drivers, especially artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing; perfect institutions, prioritize selected industries; develop infrastructure, including electricity infrastructure; train human resources.

The Prime Minister urged ministries and agencies to urgently implement the "Human resource development program for the semiconductor industry to 2030, with a vision to 2050" and the "Semiconductor industry development strategy to 2030".

Emphasizing the currently favorable opportunity, the Prime Minister called for swift action from ministries and agencies following the meeting's conclusions. There is a pressing need to engagingly and proactively carry out tasks with strong determination, immense effort, and decisive actions. It is crucial to swiftly capitalize on opportunities, translate them into tangible actions, and ensure that each task contributes to transforming and improving the current state of affairs.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan