Prices of several goods increase in traditional markets

Retail prices of some goods have increased at a number of traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City compared to the end of February meanwhile supermarkets and shopping centers have kept committing to stabilized prices.

People buy vegetables at a supermarket

Specifically, the price of pork ribs sold at Nhat Tao market in Hoa Hung Street of District 10 ranges from VND145,000-VND165,000 per kg, around VND5,000-VND7,000 a kg higher than the prices at the end of February. Tomatoes fetch from VND14,000 - VND18,000 a kg and bitter melon is priced from VND17,000-VND23,000 a kg, an increase of about VND2,000 a kg.

Similarly, the price of fresh vegetables in Go Vap District has also increased from VND1,000-VND3,000 a kg. According to traders, due to the hot weather, fruit juices are favored by people and the price of goods in the wholesale market has also increased significantly, so retailers have to push the prices up.

In mid-February, the price of bitter melon at the wholesale market was about VND5,000 a kg, but in mid-March it increased three times to VND15,000 a kg; therefore, the selling price at retail markets also increased, said a small trader.

However, representatives of the management boards of some wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City said that most products still maintain stable prices compared to last month. However, a small quantity of some items such as bitter melon, bok choy, and squash leads to price increases from VND1,000-VND2,000 a kg. Prices of pork surged from VND2,000-VND7,000 a kg compared to mid-February.

Meanwhile, consumers can have good prices for essential consumer goods such as meat, fish, eggs, milk, cooking oil, and rice at supermarket systems such as Co.opmart, GO!, BigC, MM Mega Market. Moreover, they can enjoy many promotions and incentives which supermarkets are offering.

Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City informed that the department regularly coordinates with staff from market surveillance forces to closely monitor the origin, and quality of goods as well as the price listing at supermarkets and traditional markets.

He confirmed an increase in prices at retail markets, but he added that traders would flexibly adjust the prices during the day while supermarkets always keep prices stable and adjust prices on a schedule.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Dan Thuy