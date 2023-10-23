SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Price of Vietnam’s exported rice maintains uptrend

Rice prices in the Mekong Delta region continued to rise last week.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the export price of 5% broken rice increased to US$625-630 per ton from US$615-625 per ton in the previous week.

Meanwhile, those of other major rice exporters last week recorded decreases. The price of 5% broken rice of India fell to US$510-520 per ton from US$515-525 per ton, and of Thailand decreased to US$575-580 per ton from US$580-600 per ton.

According to the Vietnam Food Association, the price of paddy at the field averaged at VND8,321 (US$0.34) a kilogram, up VND193 a kilogram, while that at the warehouse rose by VND125 to VND9,475 per kilogram.

