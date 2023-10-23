Price of Vietnam’s exported rice maintains uptrend

Specifically, the export price of 5% broken rice increased to US$625-630 per ton from US$615-625 per ton in the previous week.

Meanwhile, those of other major rice exporters last week recorded decreases. The price of 5% broken rice of India fell to US$510-520 per ton from US$515-525 per ton, and of Thailand decreased to US$575-580 per ton from US$580-600 per ton.

According to the Vietnam Food Association, the price of paddy at the field averaged at VND8,321 (US$0.34) a kilogram, up VND193 a kilogram, while that at the warehouse rose by VND125 to VND9,475 per kilogram.