Price of SJC gold soars after SBV just halts gold bullion auctions

As of May 28 morning, the SJC-branded gold bullion selling price was listed at VND90.4 million (US$3,547) after gold bullion auctions were halted.

Last night, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced that the agency has halted its gold bullion auctions and will adjust the gold market stabilization plan, starting from June 3.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

At the trading session in Ho Chi Minh City at around 9 a.m. on May 28, Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) listed the price of gold bar at VND88.4 million (US$3,471) per tael for buying and VND90.4 million (US$3,547) per tael for selling, increasing by VND500,000 (US$19.6) for buying and selling compared to the trading session at the end of the previous day.

At the same time in the capital city of Hanoi, Doji Group listed prices of gold bullion at VND88.4 million (US$3,471) per tael for buying and VND90 million (US$3,531) per tael for selling, an increase of VND700,000 (US$27.5) in both buying and selling.

The price of 9999 gold rings set a new record high of VND77 million (US$3,021) per tael.

Doji Group traded 9999 gold rings at VND75.6 million (US$2,965) per tael for buying and VND77 million (US$3,021) per tael for selling.

SJC Company listed the price of 9999 gold rings at VND75 million (US$2,942) per tael for buying and VND76.6 million (US$3,004) per tael for selling, up VND150,000 (US$5.9) in both buying and selling.

Related News Central bank suspends gold bar auctions, announces market inspections

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong