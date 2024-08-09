Price of gold rings rises according to world prices

Global gold prices have sharply soared to US$2,427.4 per ounce, up US$44 compared to the previous session, leading to an increase of 9999 gold ring prices on August 9 morning.

Saigon Jewelry Company listed the 9999 gold rings price at VND76.15 million (US$3,003) per tael for buying and VND77.5 million (US$3,060) per tael for selling, an increase of VND200,000 (US$7.9) for both buying and selling compared to yesterday.

Doji Gold & Gems Group also raised the retail price by VND250,000 (US$9.9) for both buying and selling.

Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) and Doji Gold & Gems Group listed SJC gold bullion price at VND78.5 million (US$3,094) per tael for selling and VND76.5 million (US$3,020) for buying at around 9:30 a.m. on August 9 which remained unchanged from the previous trading session.

The state-owned commercial banks comprising Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) this morning sold SJC-branded gold bullion at VND78.5 million (US$3,094) per tael, down VND500,000 (US$19.7) compared to selling transactions of August 8.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong