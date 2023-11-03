President: Using medical advances to take care of people’s health

President Vo Van Thuong made the instruction at yesterday’s meeting at the Presidential Palace with 50 outstanding domestic and international medical workers who will attend the 27th ASEAN Federation of Cardiology Congress (AFCC2023) organized by the Vietnam Cardiology Association from November 2 to 5 in Hanoi.

The President emphasized that the Party and State of Vietnam always take heed of improving people’s health. Caring for the health of Vietnamese people is the responsibility of each person and the entire state machinery. Vietnam's position, prestige and international cooperation relationships are increasingly expanding and improving, actively contributing to sustainable development, peace, cooperation and development in the region and around the world.

This congress is a good opportunity for Vietnamese physicians and regional and international physicians to exchange their academic experiences, and improve capacity and qualifications in addition to building networks of cardiovascular health care for the region and the world.

According to the President, Vietnamese medical workers and their international peers should pay attention to the transfer of knowledge between the previous generation of physicians and the next generation of physicians while strengthening training. Above all, Vietnamese doctors should learn from scientists in the same field to be able to apply the latest medical achievements in caring for, protecting and improving people's health.