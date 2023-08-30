President of Thai Privy Council supports friendship with Vietnam

President of the Privy Council of Thailand Surayud Chulanont received Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok showing his high evaluation of and support for the friendship and enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam in 2006 as Prime Minister of Thailand, Surayud expressed his delight at the countries’ cooperation results in both bilateral aspects and within the ASEAN framework over the past years.

The two sides should keep strengthening cooperation in all fields, and pay more attention to cultural and educational ties and people-to-people exchanges, he recommended.

The Privy Council leader added that he hopes they will join neighbouring countries in connecting their roads early to facilitate mobility, tourism, and economic connections in the region.

For his part, Thanh asked his host to convey his thanks to the King, Government, and Royal Family of Thailand for their support for the bilateral friendship and cooperation, especially the provision of conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country to live, work, and contribute to the local socio-economic development and both sides’ connections.

He highlighted the thriving relations across the board, with economic links remaining a bright spot.

The Vietnamese Government also wishes to further promote cultural and educational ties with Thailand, including the teaching and learning of the Thai and Vietnamese languages in each other’s countries, along with the increase of exchange students.

The ambassador underlined the importance of the project on developing primary school students and teachers in Vietnam, sponsored by Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, as well as the Princess’s awards for the teachers with substantial contributions to education and the community. He called on the Royal Family of Thailand to continue supporting and expanding the project to more Vietnamese localities.