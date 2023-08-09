Positive results in fight against fake news on cyberspace

The information and Communications Ministry yesterday announced fruitful results of the combat against harmful news and posts on social network platforms in its press conference held in Hanoi.

Accordingly, in July 2023, 1,300 posts on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube violating the laws were removed.

From July 1-24, Facebook was able to erase 224 posts of unprecise news against the Party and the State of Vietnam, brand names and organizations or individuals, accounting for 90 percent of the requested. Google also removed over 1,000 violating clips on YouTube (occupying 91 percent of the requested), the figure for TikTok is 19 law-breaking clips (90 percent).

The Ministry of Information and Communications said that the fight against ill-intention people on cross-border social network platforms has been launched for many years so that the law of Vietnam is strictly maintained and harmful, fake, misleading information can be timely removed.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen of the Broadcasting and Electronic Information Authority (under the Ministry of Information and Communications) said that state agencies pay special attention and highly prioritize the handling of any clips on cyberspace that negatively affect the young when these videos are reported.

As to the inspection results of TikTok activities in Vietnam, functional agencies are still compiling and checking the content of certain clips to identify the violations of TikTok.

Regarding the draft Resolution to replace Resolution No.72/2013/ND-CP about the management, provision and use of Internet services and online information, particularly the proposal that Internet service providers can refuse or stop telecoms services to organizations and individuals using the cyberspace to livestream illegal information, Deputy Director Huyen first mentioned the popularity of this communication form on social networks.

This has been taken advantage by subjects wishing to spread news against the Party and the State of Vietnam, or fake news related to certain individuals and organizations. Therefore, to effectively eliminate this situation, the draft Resolution introduces the termination of Internet service as a quick handling method to these law breakers, especially via livestreaming.



Finally, the Deputy Director explained the proposal of authenticating user accounts on popular social network platforms (Facebook, TikTok, and Zalo) via telephone numbers. She said that the use of email address and phone number to authenticate personal information is extremely popular in the world.

The request by the Information and Communications Ministry for authenticating a social network account via telephone number is because of:

1. A rise in cyberspace fraudulences. This regulation comes from the management need of the State and the demand of the public to strictly control social network accounts to limit online scamming;

2. An awareness and responsibility increase of cyberspace users when providing personal information on social networks;

3. The suitability for applicable regulations, with the foundation being the Cyberspace Security Law;

4. More convenience as social network users are turning from PC to mobile phones.