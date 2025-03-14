Pork vendors consider leaving markets due to price volatility

Recently, pork prices have fluctuated continuously, leading to a sharp decline in consumer demand at traditional markets in HCMC. Many vendors are considering giving up their stalls.

A pig farm

Due to the prolonged price surge, businesses participating in the market stabilization program continue to propose increasing the price of stabilized pork in the city.

At Go Vap Market in Go Vap District, even during peak hours, many pork vendors are experiencing sluggish sales and anxiously waiting for customers. Additionally, several surrounding stalls remain empty, with no sellers in sight. Phan Thi Anh, a pork vendor with nearly 20 years of experience at Go Vap Market, said that not only at this market but also in many other traditional markets across HCMC, the number of pork vendors closing their stalls has increased along with rising pork prices. Seeing fewer buyers, Anh has proactively reduced her daily pork supply by one-third compared to before.

Traditional markets in Go Vap District (HCMC) see fewer pork buyers due to high prices.

Another pork vendor at Thach Da Market in Go Vap District shared, "I’ll only be selling for a few more days before quitting. Prices change every day, and sellers have no idea what to expect." With most of the pork on display remaining unsold since morning, the vendor noted that the continuous price hikes have significantly reduced the number of both regular and new customers.

Amid ongoing price fluctuations, many pork stalls at Pham Van Hai Market in Tan Binh District have also been abandoned, while some remaining vendors continue selling with only a limited amount of pork available.

A pork stall with no customers in Thanh Loc Ward, District 12, HCMC

According to a survey, the price of chilled Meat Deli pork on winmart.vn remains stable, with products ranging from VND119,922 per kg to VND163,122 per kg. Among them, pork belly and pork collar are the most expensive, priced at VND163,122 per kg and VND157,520 per kg, respectively.

Meanwhile, at Tan Dinh Market in District 1, pork belly is selling for VND170,000–180,000 per kg, ground pork for VND130,000 per kg, baby back ribs for VND200,000 per kg, pork collar for VND150,000 per kg, and pork chops for VND130,000 per kg.

Mr. Nguyen Kim Doan, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Livestock Association, noted that ongoing disease outbreaks among pigs could push live hog prices even higher in the near future. However, he pointed out that many farms are actively restocking their herds, which may help stabilize prices. Additionally, he emphasized that pork prices could decline if the import of frozen pork and live pigs is effectively controlled.

Customers buy pork at VinMart supermarket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phan Van Dung, Deputy General Director of VISSAN (Vietnam Meat Industry Corporation), stated that the company has submitted a proposal to the HCMC Department of Finance and the Department of Industry and Trade to increase retail pork prices under the market stabilization program. VISSAN has proposed a 6–7-percent price hike, equivalent to an increase of VND5,000–11,000 per kg. Notable adjustments include pork ham and pork shoulder, which would rise by VND11,000 per kg, from VND177,000 to VND188,000 per kg, and pork bones, which would increase by VND5,000 per kg, from VND85,000 to VND90,000 per kg. If approved, the new prices will take effect on March 17, 2025.

According to Mr. Phan Van Dung, the recent price hikes have placed a burden on consumers, as pork—a key ingredient in family meals—continues to escalate daily. As a result, many households have tightened their spending, leading to a sharp decline in demand across all sales channels.

The HCMC Department of Finance approved an increase in retail pork prices under the market stabilization program, citing a rise in live hog input costs from VND68,000 to VND74,000 per kg, on March 3, 2025. However, since early March, live hog prices in the market have continued to climb, now reaching VND79,000 per kg, up 6.76 percent. Under current regulations, if input costs increase by more than 3 percent compared to the previously announced price, businesses in the price stabilization program are permitted to adjust their retail prices accordingly.

Following a slight decline in some provinces on March 14, live hog prices in the Central and Central Highlands regions now range from VND76,000 to VND81,000 per kg. Specifically, prices in Binh Dinh have dropped to VND77,000 per kg, while Quang Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Hue have fallen to VND76,000 per kg, and Ha Tinh has retreated to VND75,000 per kg. In the Southern region, only Binh Duong recorded a decrease, with prices falling to VND81,000 per kg, while other provinces and cities remained stable at VND80,000–82,000 per kg. HCMC, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc, and Ca Mau currently have the highest live hog prices in the country, reaching VND82,000 per kg.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan