Pork price adjustment in price stabilization program begins on March 3

Pork in the price stabilization program will see price modifications starting from March 3.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, pork prices in the special program across the city will increase between 4 percent and 8.8 percent, depending on the specific product, starting on March 3.

Enterprises participating in the price stabilization program include Ho Chi Minh City Cooperative Union (Saigon Co.op), Vietnam Livestock Industry Corporation (Vissan), Saigon Agricultural Corporation (Sagri), C.P Vietnam Livestock Corporation - Branch 3 in Dong Nai, and Central Retail Group in Vietnam. Accordingly, the retail price of pork of enterprises participating in the price stabilization program will increase from VND5,000 - VND13,000 a kg depending on the type and supplier. The adjusted price is based on the price of live pigs at VND74,000 a kg.

The largest price increase was for pork chops, which rose from VND147,000 per kg to VND160,000 per kg, a jump of VND13,000 a kg (or 8.84 percent). Pork belly prices also climbed, from VND144,000 a kg to VND156,000 a kg. Lean shoulder and thigh meat saw an VND11,000 a kg increase, reaching VND177,000 a kg.

At Hoc Mon wholesale market, around 4,100 live pigs arrived, with pork prices ranging from VND93,000 to VND100,000 per kilogram. According to the Dong Nai Livestock Association, traders are purchasing live pigs on the market for approximately VND80,000 per kilogram, a rise of roughly VND10,000 per kilogram compared to the previous month.

The Dong Nai Livestock Association attributed the continuous rise in live pig prices to last year’s relocation of livestock farms from restricted areas. Nearly 2,000 farms either moved or ceased operations, leading to a sharp decline in supply.

Additionally, some pig farm owners reported that African swine fever forced many households to sell underage pigs prematurely, while an outbreak of acute diarrhea significantly reduced the piglet supply. These factors have made farmers hesitant to rebuild their herds, further impacting current live pig prices.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan