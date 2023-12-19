PM visits family of Japanese late PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) visits widow Abe Akie (Photo: VNA)

Chinh said that when Abe served as Japanese Prime Minister, the Vietnam - Japan relations saw strong developments, especially when the two countries upgraded their relationship to an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in 2014.



The two countries’ recent upgrade of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world is an inheritance and continuation of the late PM’s wishes on the development of the bilateral relations.



Recalling memories of his meetings with PM Abe, PM Chinh said that he always bears in mind the late leader’s sincere love for Vietnam, affirming that Abe was one of the foreign leaders most loved and respected by the Vietnamese people, because of not only his special affection for and important contributions to the Vietnam-Japan friendship and cooperation, but also the image of a friendly and simple leader.



Widow Abe Akie affirmed that she will continue implementing his will on deepening bilateral friendship and cooperation through activities to promote cultural exchanges, education and charity, and strengthening mutual affection and understanding between the two peoples.

VNA