PM suggests raising Vietnam-Oman Investment Fund to US$1 billion

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today made the proposal for an increase in the Vietnam - Oman Investment Fund to US$1 billion while he hosted Deputy President for Operations at Oman Investment Authority Nasser bin Suliman Al Harthi during his working visit to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) hosts Deputy President for Operations at Oman Investment Authority Nasser bin Suliman Al Harthi

At the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his appreciation for the positive outcomes of the cooperation between Vietnam and Oman, noting that there remains significant potential to further expand bilateral collaboration.

He commended the Vietnam - Oman Investment Fund (VOI) for its pioneering, effective, and strategic contributions over 17 years of operation in Vietnam. The Prime Minister proposed that Oman consider expanding the fund's scale to $1 billion to better align with Vietnam’s investment and development needs, in proportion to the country’s economic scale and under terms suited to Vietnam’s financial conditions.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged Oman and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to broaden their investment beyond strategic sectors like infrastructure, clean water, renewable energy, healthcare, education, and consumer finance. He suggested they also support the development of Vietnam's private economy, as well as the agriculture and Halal food industries.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister expressed confidence that with key partners like Oman, both nations would build a deeper, more effective, and sustainable cooperative relationship.

In response, OIA Vice President Sheikh Nasser bin Suliman Al Harthi stressed Oman's strong commitment to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam, especially in investment—a sector that has been a bright spot in recent bilateral relations and holds significant potential.

He highlighted that the OIA has already partnered with Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation to establish the 'Vietnam New Era Growth' fund with a minimum capital of $200 million. This fund will prioritize investments in promising areas within Vietnam, including technology, telecommunications, finance, Halal agriculture, and digital transformation.

Regarding the expansion of the Vietnam - Oman Investment Fund, Vice President Al Harthi said that Oman can become a gateway for Vietnam to enter the Middle East.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Dan Thuy