PM receives Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Sen. Lt. Gen. Zhang Youxia in Hanoi on October 26.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Sen. Lt. Gen. Zhang Youxia. (Photo: VNA)

The government leader welcomed the Chinese officer's official visit to Vietnam, which aims to realise and contribute to the building of a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

PM Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to China on its 75th National Day, stressing that China has achieved impressive accomplishments in socio-economic development. He expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as its "core," China will continue to obtain even greater achievements.

Affirming that relations with China are an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority for Vietnam, PM Pham Minh Chinh noted that in his recent working trip to attend the expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, he had a meeting with the Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, during which the two sides showed satisfaction and agreed to further promote the Vietnam-China relations in the "four goods" spirit.

For his part, Zhang said he believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam's Doi moi (renewal) process and socialism building efforts will achieve even greater successes.

He stated in the current context, the two countries need to further tighten their special friendship, adding that the visit by the delegation of the Central Military Commission of China aims to strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries, and foster deeper, more practical collaboration and exchanges between the two armies.

Zhang said he and Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang had a successful talks, reaching a number of common perceptions and specific agreements that are suitable to signed documents and agreements between the top leaders of the two Parties and the two countries.

There remains ample room for the two sides to further step up defence cooperation, he said, noting that the Chinese army stands ready to cooperate with its Vietnamese counterpart to contribute to building the China - Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

For maritime issues, Zhang emphasised that the two sides need to adhere to the guidance agreed upon by senior leaders of the two Parties, manage differences, and satisfactorily resolve issues.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the results of the talks between Gen. Phan Van Giang and Zhang. He informed the guest about Vietnam's foreign and defence policy, noting that Vietnam respects differences, exploits common points, looks to the future, and implements common perceptions of the two countries' senior leaders.

He suggested the two armies continue promoting "more practical defence and security cooperation" in line with the "six major goals" direction in the framework of the Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged the two sides to effectively implement a "3 3 dialogue mechanism" (foreign affairs, defence, and public security) to enhance trust and cohesion between the two countries, contributing to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of politics, diplomacy, defence, and security.

He proposed closer cooperation in defence and security, particularly in terms of technology transfer, human resources training, exchange of information and research results, and better coordination in managing the land and maritime borders.

The PM hoped that the Chinese side will support and attend the 2nd Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army in December this year.

Regarding maritime issues, PM Chinh reiterated the need for "better control and settlement of differences" in the "six major goals" direction, as well as previous meetings between the Vietnamese leader and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, and Premier Li Qiang of China.

He urged the two sides to strictly implement the high-level common perceptions, properly address issues, well manage the situation at sea, fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon conclude negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Vietnamplus