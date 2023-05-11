PM meets Timor Leste counterpart in Indonesia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his counterpart from Timor Leste Taur Matan in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on May 11 on the occasion of the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Congratulating Timor Leste for becoming an ASEAN observer, PM Chinh affirmed that with the spirit of traditional friendship and close cooperation, Vietnam is willing to share experience with and support Timor Leste to become the 11th member of the association at an early date.

The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations, while effectively implementing signed agreements, and optimising their cooperation potential, especially in trade and investment. They also concurred to create optimal conditions for their businesses in operating in each other’s market.

The PMs pledged to promote collaboration in the fields of culture, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchange to further foster their connections, and expand their partnership to new areas of digital transformation, green growth, and circular economy.

PM Chinh asked Timor Leste to provide favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors through settling legal issues facing them, ratifying the bilateral trade agreement signed in 2013, and efficiently implementing the memorandum of understanding on rice trading that the two sides inked in 2015.

For his part, the Timor Leste leader affirmed that Vietnam is a great friend of Timor Leste, underlining that his country hopes to further bolster cooperation with Vietnam.

He revealed that Limor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta wishes to visit Vietnam at an early date.

PM Taur Matan hailed the impressive achievements in socio-economic development that Vietnam has recorded, and showed his pleasure at the expanding partnership between the two countries, especially in telecommunications and education.

The meeting was the last activity of the Vietnamese PM in Indonesia. He is scheduled to return home the same day.