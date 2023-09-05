PM meets representatives from Indonesian enterprises, organization

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 5 received leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Indonesian enterprises while attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.

At the meeting, Indonesian businesses highly evaluated the potential for cooperation between businesses of the two countries.

After telling the Vietnamese PM about their business performance in Vietnam, they showed their hopes to continue investing there in such fields as finance – banking, green transition, particularly renewable energy and electric vehicles, mining, real estate, and agricultural production.

PM Chinh said that nearly 70 years after establishing diplomatic relations, especially the 10 years of their strategic partnership, the cooperation relationship between the two countries is developing prosperously towards a comprehensive strategic partnership.

That is an important foundation for businesses of the two countries to cooperate, invest, and develop, he said.

The PM highly valued Indonesian businesses that have invested in Vietnam.

He welcomed and agreed with them on the areas of the businesses’ interest that are in line with the development orientation of the two countries and the world.

The leader asked businesses of the two countries, especially KADIN and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), to strengthen connectivity and information exchanges, develop specific, practical, long-term, stable cooperation programs, projects, and agreements, and ensure harmonized interests of the parties.

According to the PM, in the coming time, Vietnam will continue to target maintaining macroeconomic stability, promoting growth, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances of the economy.

The country will continue to promote administrative reform and strengthen the application of science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, the development of the digital economy, digital society, green economy, circular economy, and sharing economy.

The PM called on Indonesian businesses and investors to continue to optimize the capabilities and advantages of the two sides, promote social responsibility, and prosper together with Vietnam.

He called on Indonesian enterprises to boost investment in areas in which Indonesia has strengths and Vietnam has demand.

With the motto of "harmonious benefits, shared risks", the Government of Vietnam affirms to accompany, support, and create favorable conditions for foreign investors in general and Indonesian ones, he said.