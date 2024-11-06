PM meets China’s Yunnan province official

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Wang Ning, Secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee, in Kunming city on November 6 as part of his ongoing trip to the neighbouring country.

The two sides rejoiced at the positive developments of the relations between the two Parties and countries, and compared notes on measures to step up cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities and Yunnan in the time ahead.

PM Chinh thanked Yunnan for its close and effective coordination in flood regulation, helping Vietnam mitigate damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in September.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and Government always support and facilitate cooperation between the two countries’ localities.

Highlighting potential and advantages for cooperation between Vietnam and Yunnan, the leader suggested the Chinese province take the lead in implementing high-level common perceptions and joint statements, and enhance exchanges with Vietnamese localities.

The PM called for efforts to raise Vietnam-Yunnan trade turnover to US$5 billion and make Yunnan and Lao Cai centers for trade connectivity between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He also suggested piloting a smart border gate model, enhancing coordination in flood discharge regulation and disaster prevention, and streamlining procedures for Vietnamese citizens in Yunnan.

PM Chinh expressed his hope for close cooperation between the two sides in managing and protecting the border in accordance with the three land border agreements and related ones. He also emphasised joint efforts to mark 25 years since the signing of the Vietnam-China border treaty and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the three legal documents this year.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s proposals, Wang emphasised that Yunnan values its relations of friendship and cooperation with Vietnam and is ready to work closely with relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in Vietnam to implement the shared perceptions between Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and Party General Secretary To Lam, as well as the directions and proposals by PM Chinh.

He highlighted the need for the two sides to strengthen exchanges at all levels and enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, especially the mechanism of meetings among the Party Secretaries of the five provinces, deepening economic and trade cooperation, making the most of railway projects linking the two countries, and improving infrastructure connectivity both in railways and roads.

Wang said that his province hopes to promote cooperation with Vietnam in areas of the locality’s strengths such as green energy, distinctive plateau agriculture, and tourism.

Besides, Yunnan aims to bolster collaboration with Vietnam in economy, trade, border economy, and the development of advanced manufacturing sectors. The province is also keen on cooperation in personnel training, poverty reduction, environmental protection, and sustainable development, as well as health care, culture, and education, contributing to the consolidation of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he stated.

