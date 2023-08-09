PM calls on Abbott to expand investment in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 9 suggested US healthcare giant Abbott expand its investment and upgrade the quality of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Vietnam, thus helping promote the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

At a reception in Hanoi for Robert Ford, Abbott's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, the PM told his guest that Vietnam considers the US a leading partner in its foreign policy, and wishes to enhance the bilateral comprehensive partnership in a more practical and effective manner and on the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and political institutions of each other.

The leader used the occasion to thank the US government and businesses, particularly Abbott, for their support to Vietnam in the Covid-19 fight and appreciated the group’s practical and effective contributions to national economic development as well as the Vietnam-US relations.

Both sides noted with pleasure the outstanding development of the Vietnam-US ties over the past time, saying the US has become Vietnam’s biggest importer, while Vietnam has been the US’ seventh largest trade partner globally and its biggest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese government always listens to opinions raised by enterprises, including those from the US, and creates optimal conditions for them to expand operations, especially in digital transformation, digital economy, manufacturing and processing, health care, high-tech, and high-quality personnel training.

He spoke highly of Abbott’s introduction of cutting-edge medical technologies to the Vietnamese market and asked firms from the US and other countries to further invest in Vietnam, helping the country in the field of nutrition.

For his part, Ford lauded Vietnam’s development achievements, especially in socio-economic recovery post-pandemic, as well as the country’s open policies towards enterprises.

Vietnam holds potential for the development of clinical research and large-scale pharmaceutical production, he said, stressing that Abbott will continue its long-term investment in the country.

Abbott has been operating in Vietnam since 1995, with two pharmaceutical manufacturing plants at present.