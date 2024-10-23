Plain gold rings rocket to VND88.98 million per tael

After reaching a new peak in the morning, the price of 9999 gold rings continued to soar on the afternoon of October 23, merely VND200,000 per tael lower than SJC gold price.

Around 2:30 p.m., gold trading companies adjusted the price of 9999 gold rings, increasing it by over VND1 million per tael compared to the morning.

SJC reported that the trading price for 9999 gold rings was VND86.9 million per tael for buying and VND88.2 million for selling, an increase of VND600,000 in both buying and selling rates since this morning, and up VND1.2 million compared to yesterday.

Bao Tin Minh Chau listed the buying price at VND87.48 million per tael and the selling price at VND88.98 million, rising by VND1 million in both buying and selling compared to this morning, and up VND1.2 million from yesterday.

PNJ quoted the buying price at VND86.8 million per tael and the selling price at VND87.8 million, increasing by VND600,000 in both buying and selling prices compared to this morning, for a total increase of VND1.1 million for buying and VND800,000 for selling from yesterday.

Thus, the price of 9999 gold rings has surpassed this morning's peak, establishing a new high of VND88.98 million per tael. Currently, 9999 gold rings are just VND200,000 per tael lower than SJC gold.

This afternoon, the price of SJC gold bars remained unchanged at VND87 million per tael for buying and VND89 million for selling, as reported by SJC, PNJ, and Doji Group.

The selling price of SJC gold bars at four State-owned commercial banks (Agribank, BIDV, Vietcombank, and Vietinbank) also held steady at VND89 million per tael.

On the global market, the spot price of gold on the Kitco exchange surged to US$2,754.7 an ounce on October 23 (Vietnam time), an increase of nearly $18 since this morning. This marks a record high for gold globally. When converted, this price is equivalent to VND84.2 million per tael, about VND4.8 million lower than SJC gold and approximately VND4.78 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan