Ministry of Finance hosts Korean firms for crypto asset management exchange

The meeting between the Ministry of Finance and leading Korean firms focused on a crucial exchange of experiences regarding the state management of crypto assets.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang yesterday welcomed a delegation of leading Korean enterprises including Vice President Hyoung Nyon Kim of Dunamu Group and Vice President Lee Eunhung of Hana Group.

During the meeting, Minister Nguyen Van Thang stated that the Vietnamese National Assembly enacted the Law on Digital Technology Industry on June 14, 2025, which establishes a fundamental definition of digital assets.

Accordingly, digital assets will be officially acknowledged as assets under Vietnamese law when Law No. 71/2025/QH15 comes into effect on January 1, 2026.

To fulfill the responsibilities assigned by the Government, the Ministry of Finance has been collaborating with relevant agencies to examine the current situation and international practices in the management of crypto assets, aiming to enhance the legal framework for the governance and regulation of crypto assets.

Consequently, the Ministry of Finance seeks to gain insights from the experiences of countries like Korea in developing a legal framework and operating a digital asset management system.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang proposed that the two Korean corporations study the potential for collaboration on various aspects including the development of innovative financial products and services utilizing blockchain technology and digital assets as well as researching and creating safe, transparent, and effective solutions for the virtual asset market.

Additionally, the discussion emphasized the importance of establishing a robust legal framework to ensure sustainable development and protect investor rights. Experts also explored the potential for integrating virtual asset services into the traditional financial ecosystem to create a seamless user experience.

Vice President of Dunamu Group Hyoung Nyon Kim shared insights into his company's role as the operator of Upbit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. He highlighted Dunamu's significant contributions to the development of Korea's virtual asset market, citing its role in fostering new investment opportunities and driving technological innovation. Vice President Hyoung Nyon Kim affirmed Dunamu Group's commitment to providing transparent and high-quality services should the Vietnamese Government approve the establishment of a cryptocurrency and crypto asset exchange, thereby aiming to enhance Vietnam's national interests.

Meanwhile, Vice President Lee Eunhung of Hana Group said that currently, Hana Group is one of the leading financial groups in Korea with a long history and solid reputation. The group is not only a leader in traditional financial services, but is also demonstrating its strategic vision through actively researching and applying new technologies including blockchain and digital assets.

Hana Group considers Vietnam a strategic market with great growth potential. The Group will continue to seek investment opportunities and strategic cooperation with Vietnamese financial institutions in order to diversify operations and create synergy value.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Dan Thuy