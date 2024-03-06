Pharmaceutical enterprise fined US$443,907 for falling foul of regulations

A pharmaceutical enterprise was fined more than VND11 billion (US$443,907) for producing nutritional supplements with banned substances.

A product of the firm

The Ministry of Health’s Vietnam Food Administration issued more than VND11 billion administrative sanction on Vinh Dien Pharmaceutical and Production Company in Dan Phuong Commune of Hanoi’s Dan Phuong District.

This business was fined for falling foul of food safety regulations such as using banned substances (Sildenafil, Sibutramine) in producing nutritional supplements.

Along with that, the violating firm also does not have a certificate of food safety facilities meeting good manufacturing practice (GMP) for the production of nutritional supplements. Especially, it is required to register a product declaration for the kidney tonic product but the above business does not have a receipt for registering the product declaration according to the present regulations.

Moreover, the firm also violates the regulations on product label content for its products.

In addition to the heavy fine, the food authority also forced Vinh Dien Pharmaceutical and Production Company to recall its products and recycle or destroy all nutritional supplements.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan