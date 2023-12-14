Business

Petrol prices see sharp fall in latest adjustment

The retail prices of petrol fell sharply from 3 p.m. on December 14 under the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

The retail prices of petrol fall sharply from 3 p.m. on December 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The price of biofuel E5 RON92 was capped at VND20,512 (US$0.85) per liter, falling VND778, while that of RON95-III was revised down by VND917 per liter to no more than VND21,405.

Meanwhile, oil prices were also adjusted down, with diesel oil being sold at the highest of VND19,010 per liter and kerosene priced at VND19,964 per liter, down VND711 and VND958, respectively. Mazut oil price fell by VND540 to no more than VND14,978 per kilogram.

In this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilization fund for mazut oil.

Since the outset of the year, petrol prices have undergone 36 adjustments, with 18 times up, 14 down, and four unchanged.

