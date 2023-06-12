Petrol prices kept unchanged to stabilize market

The price of E5RON92 gasoline will remain unchanged at VND20,878 per liter, and that of RON95-III gasoline will also be kept at VND22,015 per liter.

According to the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance, there has been an overall upward trend in the global petroleum market over the past ten days. Consequently, on the afternoon of June 12, the ministries decided to harmoniously adjust the retail prices of petroleum products in line with the current domestic market situation. This measure aims to ensure inflation control and mitigate the impacts on the socio-economic situation.

Following the decision of the ministries, starting from 3 p.m. on June 12, the price of E5RON92 gasoline will remain unchanged at VND20,878 per liter, and that of RON95-III gasoline will also be kept at VND22,015 per liter.

However, there will be an increase in the price of diesel 0.05S by VND85 per liter, capped at a maximum of VND18,028 per liter. Kerosene will also see an increase of VND52 per liter, with a maximum price limit of VND17,823 per liter. Similarly, the price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S will increase by VND164 per kilogram but will not exceed VND14,719 per kilogram.