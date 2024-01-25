Business

Economy

Petrol prices edge up on January 25 afternoon

The petrol prices were revised up from 3 p.m. on January 25 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of popular RON95-III stood at VND23,407 (US$0.95) per liter, up VND925, while E5RON92 was raised VND753 to cost VND22,171 per liter.

The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VND20,376 and VND20,544 per liter, up VND182 and VND8, respectively.

Meanwhile mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was sold at no more than VND15,494 per kilogram, a fall of VND14.

During this fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilization fund for mazut oil only.

VNA

Tags

petrol prices increase RON95-III E5RON92 kerosene Mazut Oil Ministry of Finance Ministry of Industry and Trade

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn