Petrol prices edge up on January 25 afternoon

The petrol prices were revised up from 3 p.m. on January 25 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of popular RON95-III stood at VND23,407 (US$0.95) per liter, up VND925, while E5RON92 was raised VND753 to cost VND22,171 per liter.

The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VND20,376 and VND20,544 per liter, up VND182 and VND8, respectively.

Meanwhile mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was sold at no more than VND15,494 per kilogram, a fall of VND14.

During this fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilization fund for mazut oil only.

VNA