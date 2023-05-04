Penumbral lunar eclipse visible in Vietnam on May 5

People in Vietnam can observe a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, according to President of the Vietnam Astronomy and Cosmology Association (VACA) Dang Vu Tuan Son.

Son said that the eclipse will start at 10:14 pm on May 5 and end at 2:31 am on May 6. During the eclipse, skywatchers will see the moon darken but not completely disappear.

The last time people on Earth were able to observe a penumbral lunar eclipse from North America was on November 30, 2020, and the special astronomical phenomenon will come on March 25, 2024. The next total lunar eclipse - commonly known as the "blood moon" will take place on March 13-14, 2025.

According to theconversation.com, on May 5, 2023, people around the world will witness a lunar eclipse when the Earth gets between the Sun and the Moon and casts part of its shadow on the Moon.

The eclipse will be visible in Africa, Asia, Australia, and large portions of Europe, though not in the US this time around. This eclipse is not what some call a “blood moon” as it will not turn red. Instead, the Moon will dim slightly as it passes through a lighter part of the Earth’s shadow – called the penumbra.