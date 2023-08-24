Patients invited to give star ratings for cosmetic hospital quality

The Department of Health yesterday said that it is inviting patients to evaluate the quality of cosmetic clinics by giving star ratings. The results will be publicly available to help people have more reliable information about these facilities of their choice so that they can opt for aesthetic services. Moreover, the Department simultaneously updated adding features of the application of looking up medical examination and treatment establishments so that people can rate the clinics.

According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, in addition to evaluation of the quality of specialized plastic surgery clinics licensed under the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Department of Health also cooperated with people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City to pay unscheduled visits to beauty establishments licensed by local administrations. Inspectors will throw the book on establishments that fall foul of the regulation by providing services beyond the scope of regulations.

Currently, the Department of Health is adding over 6,000 beauty facilities licensed by people's committees in districts to the list of medical examination and treatment activities so that people can easily look up and rate establishments providing services related to cosmetology.