Party leader suggests fostering Vietnam - China defence ties

Party General Secretary To Lam on October 24 suggested Vietnamese and Chinese armies strengthen their cooperation, at a reception for Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Youxia, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) shakes hands with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Youxia, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, at their meeting in Hanoi on October 24. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, also Secretary of the Central Military Commission of Vietnam, highly valued the significance of Zhang’s visit to the implementation of the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, as well as its contribution to the bilateral defence - security cooperation – an important pillar of the Vietnam - China relations.

The leader asked Zhang to convey his regards to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, who is also Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission.

Party General Secretary To Lam congratulated China on its achievements over the past 75 years, saying the country has played an increasingly active role in peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large.

Zhang, in reply, conveyed greetings from Xi to General Secretary To Lam and commended Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past 40 years of reform. The official said he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will successfully fulfill the goals for the centenary of the CPV in 2030 and the 100th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 2045.

The two sides noted with pleasure the active and remarkable strides of the relations between the two Parties and countries since the ties were elevated to a Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, along with the growing defence cooperation, which has become increasingly practical and effective, helping strengthen political trust and reflect the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, countries, and armies.

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam always bear in mind the significant support from their Chinese counterparts for the past revolutionary cause and struggles for national independence and liberation, as well as for the building of socialism today.

Lauding cooperation between the two central military commissions and defence ministries, the host asked the two armies to further promote their political trust through regular meetings and exchanges between their leaders, along with the effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms.

The two armies should further coordinate in better managing and resolving differences and maintaining peace and stability at sea, he said, noting differences should be settled through peaceful measures and in accordance with the high-level common perceptions and international law, for peace and stability in the region and the world.

Zhang stressed that China always treasures the traditional friendship between the two Parties, countries, and armies.

He stated that the People's Liberation Army of China is ready to implement the high-level common perceptions and, together with the Vietnam People's Army, promote practical and comprehensive cooperation, thereby helping to build a Vietnam - China community with a shared future.

VNA