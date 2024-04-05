Party leader of Vietnam extends New Year greetings to Laos, Cambodia

In the letter sent to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary Trong wished the Party and State leaders and people of Laos a new year of good health, happiness, peace, prosperity, as well as new successes.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of the Bunpimay Festival of Laos and the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival of Cambodia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has sent letters and flowers of greetings to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen.

In the letter sent to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary Trong wished the Party and State leaders and people of Laos a new year of good health, happiness, peace, prosperity, as well as new successes.

He wrote that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam wish to congratulate Laos on its significant achievements gained over the recent past, and firmly believe that under the LPRP’s leadership, the Government’s governance, and the National Assembly’s supervision, Laos will surmount difficulties to continue obtain new and greater achievements in reforms, properly implement the resolution of the 11th National LPRP Congress, and successfully organize all-level congresses towards the 12th National LPRP Congress.

Vietnam supports Laos’s fulfillment of the chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024 to help raise the stature of Laos in the region and the world, he noted.

The CPV chief added the Party, State, and people of Vietnam are extremely pleased that the two countries’ great friendship and special solidarity have been growing in an increasingly result-oriented and effective manner in various fields, thereby generating tangible benefits for people in each country and helping to firmly maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

In his greeting letter sent to CPP President and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, Party General Secretary Trong wished Hun Sen and leaders of the CPP, the State and people of Cambodia a new year of good health, happiness, peace, prosperity, as well as new successes.

The CPV leader congratulated Hun Sen on his election as the President of the Cambodian Senate in the 2024-2030 tenure, expressing his belief that Hun Sen will excellently complete all of his noble tasks.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam congratulate Cambodia on great and important achievements across all fields over the years, he stated, underlining his belief that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the administration of the Government of Cambodia with the CPP as the core, Cambodian people will continue to gain many new and enormous achievements during the cause of national defense, construction and development, thus successfully implementing the CPP Platform for period 2023-2028 the, and successfully organizing the election of the 4-tenure capital, provincial and district councils.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam are very delighted at the growing Vietnam-Cambodia relations. Vietnam will do its best together with Cambodia to protect, maintain and reinforce the sound relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, making it deeper, more substantial and effective across all fields for the prosperity and happiness of the people of the two countries, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, read the letter.

On the occasion, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission, sent her greeting flowers to Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat and Vice President of Laos, and Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of its Organization Commission, as well as to Say Chhum, CPP Vice President and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

At the same time, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung extended his greetings to his respective Lao and Cambodian counterparts, Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Prak Sokhonn.

