Party leader holds phone talks with Russian President

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 26, during which the two leaders discussed and agreed on several major orientations to step up bilateral cooperation in the coming time in many fields such as security-defense, trade, culture, and tourism.

The Party chief congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation for the 2024 - 2030 tenure with a record number of votes in the country's modern history, saying that this reflected the trust and support of the Russian people for the President's leadership in steering the Russian Federation's development in the new era.

He also extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to President Putin, the Russian people and families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22.

Vietnam greatly appreciates the significant assistance from the Russian Federation in the former Soviet Union as well as the Russian Federation today, he said, affirming that the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Russian Federation is considered one of the top priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy.

For his part, President Putin expressed his delight at the positive development of the bilateral relationship in all areas, affirming that Vietnam is always a friend and a reliable partner of the Russian Federation.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their sympathies towards the losses suffered by the Russian people in the terrorist attack.

The Vietnamese Party leader took this occasion to invite President Putin to officially visit Vietnam soon. The Russian President accepted the invitation with pleasure, saying that the two sides will coordinate to arrange a suitable time.

VNA