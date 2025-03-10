Party General Secretary receives leaders of large Indonesian businesses

Vietnam is committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign businesses, including Indonesian enterprises, to invest and operate stably and sustainably in the country, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Managing Director of Ciputra Group Budiarsa Sastrawinata in Jakarta on March 9. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam received leaders of large Indonesian businesses in Jakarta on March 9 as part of his state visit to the archipelago nation.

Meeting with Managing Director of Ciputra Group Budiarsa Sastrawinata, General Secrerary Lam spoke highly of the firm’s business and investment activities in Vietnam, especially in the real estate sector, including the Nam Thang Long urban area – a major foreign-invested project in Hanoi.

He welcomed Ciputra’s continued investment in green and smart city development as well as tourism, with large-scale projects to be carried out in Vietnam in the near future.

Stressing the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Indonesia, he said his visit aims to enhance all-round cooperation, especially economic ties, with Indonesia. Vietnam looks forwards to more Indonesian investments, and it also hopes Indonesia will create conditions for Vietnamese companies to invest and expand operations in the country.

Vietnam is promoting institutional reforms to provide an optimal environment for domestic and foreign investors, the Party leader remarked.

Mr. To Lam voiced support for Ciputra’s projects in Vietnam, asking the group to coordinate closely with the Hanoi People’s Committee and relevant agencies during project implementation. He also called on the firm to consider launching new projects in Vietnam and further tap into the fields it is strong at, thereby helping Vietnam achieve the set growth target.

The General Secretary also pointed out the similarities in the two counties’ development goals and asked Ciputra to step up cooperation with Vietnamese partners, helping the countries reach their similar development goals by the time both nations celebrate their centenaries.

For his part, the Ciputra executive pledged to maintain cooperation in real estate development such as housing projects and an office building project in Hanoi, and explore new investment areas in Vietnam.

Talking to CEO of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) Patrick Walujo and President Director of PT Alamtri Resources Garibaldi Thohir, the Party chief welcomed the two groups’ interest in exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam.

He said Vietnam is committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign businesses, including Indonesian enterprises, to invest and operate stably and sustainably in the country. Mr. To Lam also emphasised that Vietnamese competent agencies are always willing to engage in dialogues with foreign businesses to address their obstacles.

Vietnam is prioritising investment attraction in key sectors such as renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, digital economy, digital transformation, innovation, and the development of international financial centers, the leader said.

The encouraged Gojek to invest in Vietnam, particularly in the sectors where the group has strengths, and explore partnerships with Vietnamese financial institutions to share experience in developing digital finance, digital banking, and international financial centers in Vietnam.

For PT Alamtri Resources, he suggested strengthening cooperation in environmentally friendly mining and the transfer of modern, safe mining technologies.

He also highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation, as well as the development of seaport logistics and logistics centers.

The leader called on the group to expand cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in developing the electric vehicle and battery market, as well as building smart transportation infrastructure.

The business leaders expressed their intention to return to the Vietnamese market soon and hoped for continued support in this process.

At a meeting with Director of Sungai Budi Group Oey Alfred, Mr. To Lam highly valued the cooperation results in agriculture, particularly in producing coconut and sugarcane products, between the business with Vietnamese partners.

He affirmed that Vietnam has many other strong sectors, and there remains huge room for expanding cooperation, especially in the fisheries and Halal food industries.

The Party General Secretary stressed that Vietnam and Indonesia now face the need for fast economic development amid numerous global challenges. Therefore, the two countries should strengthen cooperation to achieve their development goals.

Vietnam always creates the best possible conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Indonesia, to invest and do business in the country, he stated.

Vietnam is calling for more foreign investments, including those from Indonesian firms, promoting trade in farm produce – especially rice and sugar, and strengthening cooperation in agricultural technology transfer, thus helping deepen the Vietnam – Indonesia ties, he went on.

For his part, Alfred showed the hope for stronger partnerships in agriculture between Sungai Budi and Vietnamese enterprises.

He noted that his group has effectively collaborated with TTC AgriS Group in applying science to hi-tech farming and agricultural value chains in Indonesia, especially the sugarcane and coconut sectors.

Receiving Chairman of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Anindya Bakrie, the Party leader appreciated the chamber’s practical and effective cooperation in promoting investment and trade as well as enhancing the sound bilateral relations.

He stressed that the strong development of Vietnam-Indonesia relations over the recent past has provided a solid foundation for businesses from both countries to expand cooperation, noting huge potential for further collaboration. He expressed confidence in the long-term and sustainable cooperation prospects between businesses of both sides in the coming period, which will help improve the living standards of peoples in both nations.

The Vietnamese leader said he hopes that the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and KADIN will bolster cooperation as well as delegation exchange and information sharing, while supporting enterprises to explore investment opportunities. He stated that Vietnam will continue with administrative reform to facilitate business investment and cooperation in Vietnam, and commit to accompanying and supporting Indonesian businesses' investment activities, bringing greater benefits to all parties and contributing to elevating Vietnam-Indonesia relations to a new high.

Anindya Bakrie, for his part, stated that as an organisation representing Indonesian businesses, including state-owned enterprises, private companies, and joint ventures, KADIN serves as a bridge for business connections and consultations, both among enterprises and between businesses and the government.

He suggested that in the coming period, Vietnam will support KADIN’s member businesses to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, especially in high technology, green economy, digital economy, marine economy, and semiconductor industry. He also urged the promotion of business collaboration and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two chambers.

VNA