Party General Secretary commemorated abroad

G. Weerasinghe, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, writes the book of condolences at the respect-paying ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka on July 25. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign officials, international friends, and Vietnamese people have paid their last respects to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong at ceremonies held by the Vietnamese embassies in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Denmark, Canada, and Italy on July 25 and 26.

In Sri Lanka, many delegations of the host country came to pay homage to the deceased and offered condolences.

G. Weerasinghe, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka, led a delegation of the party’s Politburo members, to pay tribute to General Secretary Trong, an excellent leader of Vietnam and the world’s communist movement. He wrote in the book of condolences that his party will always stand side by side with the CPV.

Earlier, the Communist Party of Sri Lanka lowered the flag to half-mast at its headquarters in commemoration of the Vietnamese leader.

Coming to the respect-paying ceremony, Deputy Speaker of the Sri Lanka Parliament Ajith Rajapakse, who is also a member of the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, wrote in the condolence book that General Secretary Trong is a big leader of the international communism.

The Sri Lanka - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Association, the Sri Lanka - Vietnam Solidarity Association, and the People’s Liberation Front of Sri Lanka, the ambassadors and heads of the representative bodies of many countries, including China, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Italy, Turkiye, Iraq, Iran, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Palestine, along with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the South Asian nation also paid their respects to the General Secretary.

At the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on July 25 - 26, ambassadors and high commissioners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries, including Brunei, Singapore, and the Philippines, paid homage to the Vietnamese leader and extended condolences on his passing.

President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon also came and write in the condolence book.

A respect-paying ceremony was also held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark on July 25.

The ambassadors and delegates from the embassies of many countries such as China, Russia, the US, and ASEAN members came to pay tribute, expressing their high evaluation of the Party chief’s enormous dedications to Vietnam’s friendship and cooperation with countries in the region and the world.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community, the Association of Vietnamese Experts and Intellectuals in Denmark, the Communist Party of Denmark, and the Denmark - Vietnam Friendship Association also visited and expressed sadness over the General Secretary’s death.

On the first day of the respect-paying ceremony at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada (July 25), 45 delegations of Canadian ministries and sectors along with embassies of countries in ASEAN, Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe came to pay tribute to General Secretary Trong and wrote in the condolence book, offering their deep condolences to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam and his family. They highly valued General Secretary Trong’s considerable contributions to peace, friendship, cooperation, and development among countries in the region and the world.

The event also saw the presence of representatives from the Vietnam - Canada Friendship Association, the Canada - Vietnam Trade Council, and the Canada - Vietnam Business Association, and Vietnamese people in the North American nation.

Also on July 25, the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy opened a two-day respect-paying service where diplomats of such countries as China, Cuba, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Syria, and the Vatican commemorated General Secretary Trong. They spoke highly of his dedications to Vietnam’s development and the reinforcement of the country’s ties with others.

Myanmar Ambassador to Italy Hmway Hmway Khyne, who used to meet the General Secretary while working in Vietnam, wrote in the condolence book that the leader’s tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity will remain a source of inspiration for future generations.

Representatives of Italian parties and friends also came to the ceremony and wrote in the condolence book.

General Secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party of Italy Maurizio Acerbo expressed condolences on the passing of General Secretary Trong, who made life-long dedications to the people, to peace, prosperity, development and cooperation among countries, and particularly to the safeguarding of independence that, Acerbo believed, will guide many future generations. He also pledged to continue efforts to tighten relations between the two parties.

A number of delegations of Vietnamese associations and people in Italy also came to offer incense in commemoration of the leader.

