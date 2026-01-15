Party chief hosts outgoing Cambodian ambassador

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 14 for outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chea Kimtha, believing that Cambodia would continue enjoying peace, stability and prosperous development.

Expressing delight at the progress of Vietnam - Cambodia ties across various areas, including Party-to-Party, government-to-government, parliamentary and local-level cooperation, General Secretary To Lam stressed that their relationship is rooted in a shared history of solidarity, close bonds and mutual sacrifice in pursuit of each country’s peace, stability and development and ASEAN’s common interests.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chea Kimtha (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam highly values Cambodia’s contributions to its national liberation and development, he said, adding that amid global uncertainties, Vietnam would do its best to advance ties with Cambodia, as well as trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, viewing this as a strategic choice.

On the economic front, he noted that Vietnam and Cambodia share similar long-term development visions, with Vietnam aiming for goals by 2045 and Cambodia targeting 2050. He suggested accelerated progress on infrastructure connectivity, cross-border trade infrastructure and realisation of US$20 billion in two-way trade.

At the reception (Photo:VNA)

He encouraged broader trade ties, particularly in rice, cashew nuts and rubber, to support processing industries and exports, and urged Cambodia to further facilitate Vietnamese business operations. The two countries should continue fostering political trust and national defence-security collaboration to maintain peace and stability in both nations and the region, he said.

Commending Chea Kimtha and the Cambodian Embassy for their active role in boosting cooperation among Party and State agencies, ministries, localities and people-to-people exchanges, he expressed confidence that upon her return, the diplomat would carry fond memories of Vietnam and continue nurturing bilateral ties.

For her part, Ms. Chea Kimtha conveyed New Year greetings from King Norodom Sihamoni and Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Senate President Hun Sen to the host. She thanked the General Secretary for his consistent guidance in fostering bilateral ties and all possible support during her tenure in Vietnam.

She expressed pleasure at witnessing Vietnam’s important achievements during her tenure under the Party’s sound leadership, praising Vietnam’s reform and administrative streamlining efforts. Expressing confidence in the success of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, she believed that Vietnam would successfully achieve its two centenary goals.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader called on both sides to continue coordination on land border demarcation, marker placement and border management. He also thanked Cambodia and urged continued support and favourable legal conditions, including citizenship arrangements for those of Vietnamese origin to settle down their lives, contributing to Cambodia’s development and bilateral friendship.

Through the diplomat, he conveyed New Year greetings from Vietnamese Party and State leaders to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen, as well as Cambodia’s leaders and people.

Vietnamplus