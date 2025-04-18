P4G Summit: PM’s closing speech praises vision for global green transition

The fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi reached five major areas of consensus, including pooling finance for green transition through public-private partnerships and innovative financial policies.​

The fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi reached five major areas of consensus, including pooling finance for green transition through public-private partnerships and innovative financial policies, advancing research in green technological solutions; transforming agricultural and food systems for sustainability, developing a skilled workforce in sci-tech and innovation; and pursuing an efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly energy transition.​

PM Pham Minh Chinh at the fourth P4G Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised insightful and dynamic discussions at the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi from April 14-17, highlighting valuable lessons, success stories, bold and forward-looking initiatives shared by delegates.

In his closing speech, PM Chinh underscored green transition as an inevitable path, an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority for achieving sustainable development goals. This process requires global cooperation and multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to ensure inclusive and equitable development in which no one is left behind.

He highlighted five major areas of consensus, including pooling finance for green transition through public-private partnerships and innovative financial policies, advancing research in green technological solutions; transforming agricultural and food systems for sustainability, developing a skilled workforce in sci-tech and innovation; and pursuing an efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly energy transition.

The PM urged countries, organisations, and businesses to enhance coordination with P4G members, stressing shared responsibility for building a greener future for the world.

“We must unite to create a world that is greener, cleaner, more beautiful, and better for generations to come”, he said, affirming Vietnam’s commitments to continuing its partnership with member countries and global partners to turn the commitments and initiatives into reality.

The leader reiterated Vietnam's foreign policy of peace, independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, being a good friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community. At the same time, Vietnam remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, contributing to an inclusive and sustainable green transition.

Significant pledges were made, including the Republic of Korea’s financial support for P4G, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s US$50 billion investment in renewable energy across 70 countries, and Japan’s backing for projects in 25 nations via a credit-sharing mechanism. Countries also set voluntary nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

The summit adopted the Hanoi Declaration on Sustainable and People-Centred Green Transition, and the Declaration on Strengthening Multilateral and Institutional Partnerships to Promote Green Transition and Sustainable Development.

Three loan agreements, totaling nearly US$400 million, were signed between Vietnam, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to fund climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable development projects.

At the closing ceremony, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced that Ethiopia will host the fifth P4G Summit in 2027, reinforcing the P4G community’s commitment to green growth and inclusive development.

VNA