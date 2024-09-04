Over 18,000 tons of goods traded through Mong Cai Border Gate

By the end of August 2024, over 58,100 declarations had been processed, up 41 percent over the same period last year.

On the afternoon of September 3, the Management Board of Mong Cai International Border Gate (Quang Ninh Province) reported that during the four-day National Day holiday, the border gates and crossings in Mong Cai City operated as usual.

Authorities at the border gate ensured that personnel and equipment were in place to maintain smooth immigration and import-export activities. During the holiday, 18,105 tons of goods were processed through Bac Luan No.2 Bridge Border Gate and the temporary pontoon bridge crossing at Km3+4 Hai Yen.

A representative from the Mong Cai Border Gate Customs Office also noted that by the end of August 2024, over 58,100 declarations had been processed, up 41 percent over the same period last year. The total import-export value exceeded US$2.5 billion, marking a 24 percent increase year-on-year, with exports accounting for nearly $1.6 billion.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Thuy Doan