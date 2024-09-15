Over 16,000 family medicine kits distributed to typhoon victims

Over 16,000 family medicine kits have been distributed to residents in the northern provinces following widespread damage inflicted by Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm.

Family medicine kits are distributed to typhoon victims

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health today announced that 16,134 medicine bags have been transported by air and promptly delivered to the Departments of Health of Lao Cai, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Cao Bang, Yen Bai, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, and Thai Binh provinces.

More than 10,000 family medicine packages are planned to be transported by air today and immediately delivered to residents in the areas most hit by Storm Yagi.

The Department of Health expresses its sincere gratitude for the involvement and contributions of private hospitals and pharmaceutical companies in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, it appreciates the support of private enterprises that have prioritized the provision of free transportation for the health sector, delivering 600 boxes weighing a total of 6,710 kg to individuals in areas affected by flooding, said Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that it had just sent an official dispatch to the Departments of Health of the following provinces such as Lang Son, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Giang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Hoa Binh and Thai Binh about their readiness to provide medical support to the northern provinces affected by super typhoon Yagi.

The first phase is expected to support each province with 1,000 medicine bags. If the departments of health of the above-mentioned provinces need to provide more medicine bags than the number expected by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the provincial health authorities should tell the Department of Health how much they need.

In addition, the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City has prepared its human resources to assist with primary medical examinations and treatments within the community. Additionally, it has specialized personnel available to support district and provincial hospitals upon receiving requests from health departments in northern provinces and cities.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan