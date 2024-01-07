Over 150,000 Vietnamese children born with assisted reproductive techniques

Vietnam has reportedly so far more than 150,000 children born with assisted reproductive techniques, mainly in vitro fertilization (IVF) bringing happiness and hope to couples and families.

Tu Du Hospital yesterday organized a conference on challenges and solutions to improve the effectiveness of reproductive support to update the latest advances in the field of reproductive support as well as improve the quality and effectiveness of infertility treatments.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Dinh Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of Maternal and Child Health under the Ministry of Health said that there have been many assisted reproductive techniques such as injecting sperm into the uterus, in Vitro Fertilisation, injecting sperm into the oocyte; in vitro oocyte maturation method, IVF oocyte donation, embryo hatching support, sperm retrieval surgery, cryopreservation of embryos, sperm and oocytes carried out Vietnam which have produced good results.

Vietnam has more than 150,000 children born from assisted reproductive technology, mainly in vitro fertilization (IVF), said Dr. Dinh Anh Tuan. He also revealed that couples who want to carry out the special techniques are facing high costs. Worse, more people have taken advantage of legal loopholes to sell sperm, sell eggs, sell embryos, and even sell children.

According to Director of Tu Du Hospital Doctor Tran Ngoc Hai, since 1997, the hospital has implemented IVF technology; as a result, the first three children were born for the first time on April 30, 1998. To date, more than 17,000 children have been born by assisted reproductive methods, especially IVF at Tu Du Hospital accounting for about 20 percent of the country.

Leading medical experts in the field from big hospitals presented the latest and hottest topics in the field of assisted reproduction including new trends in fertility preservation with ovarian tissue storage techniques, application of platelet-rich products with endometrial regeneration, new perspectives on the role of progesterone before embryo transfer, Timelapse application in modern IVF, and individualization of ovarian stimulation with Gonadotropin.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan