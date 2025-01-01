Over 1.1 million HCMC residents integrate health records onto VNeID platform

Over 1.1 million dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City have successfully integrated their health records onto the VNeID platform, demonstrating significant progress in digital health initiatives.

Medical staff guide and support patients to install VneID and use electronic health books at Tu Du Hospital

Yesterday, the HCMC Department of Health issued a statement announcing the successful conclusion of the 55-day campaign to integrate electronic health books onto the VNeID application, which yielded positive outcomes.

Specifically, all medical facilities have fully uploaded data to the Health Insurance (HI) Appraisal Data Receiving Portal, including cases where no data was generated. From January 11 to December 30, there were 3,789,912 health insurance examinations and treatments, of which 829,358 out-of-province health insurance examinations and treatments were connected by medical examination and treatment facilities to the health insurance appraisal data receiving portal to provide data to the VNeID electronic health books.

Ho Chi Minh City has made significant strides in digital health, with over 1,117,999 residents successfully integrating their electronic health books onto the VNeID application. This represents a 3.6 percent increase since the campaign's launch and marks a crucial step towards the gradual phasing out of traditional paper health books, paving the way for a more efficient and accessible healthcare system.

More than 22,973 transfer letters and 258,856 follow-up appointments have been integrated into the system, representing an increase of over 20,000 referral letters and 234,590 follow-up appointments compared to before the implementation. This has facilitated patient record management and reduced administrative procedures at healthcare facilities.

All medical facilities have implemented initiatives to facilitate the installation of the VNeID application and the utilization of the electronic health books. As of now, over 6,322 individuals have received assistance in installing and using the application, and more than 3,032 medical personnel and family members have been engaged in using the electronic health books.

All medical examination and treatment facilities have established communication corners featuring a variety of formats, including electronic kiosks, television screens, electronic boards, standees, and printed materials that highlight the advantages of the electronic health books. These communication materials also incorporate QR codes that direct users to documents and videos providing guidance on the utilization of the electronic health books.

All healthcare facilities participating in health insurance have developed plans and procedures for receiving patients using the electronic health books, while also ensuring the seamless transmission of medical data to the health insurance assessment data portal.

Director Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said that the outcomes of the campaign ‘55 Days of effective implementation of the electronic health book Integrated on the VNeID application’ serve as a significant milestone for the ongoing digital transformation within the city's healthcare sector, aimed for completion by 2025.

In this context, the health sector will prioritize several key initiatives in 2025, including the establishment of a comprehensive health management database that encompasses information on medical equipment, public assets, price declarations, administrative penalties, scientific research, and innovative projects. The goal is to create health data for city residents, targeting the creation of health records for 90 percent of the elderly and students. Additionally, there will be efforts to develop an application for accessing legal documents pertinent to the health sector and to produce a handbook that guides the digital transformation processes within healthcare.

Furthermore, the VNeID electronic health book data connection will be implemented across all medical examination and treatment facilities in Ho Chi Minh City, following the Ministry of Health's roadmap. There will also be research and development of a unified data framework for electronic medical records across all hospitals, alongside the digitization of records and administrative procedure results as outlined by the municipal People's Committee with a target digitization rate exceeding 80 percent.

