Ornamental plant, flower production generates high economic value in Dong Thap

Flower and ornamental plant production has dramatically developed in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap in recent years, bringing high economic value.

The total value of ornamental flower production in Dong Thap Province's Sa Dec City is estimated at VND3,000 billion (US$127,732,690) per year, paying more than VND1,500 billion to the province’s state budget revenue in the 2021-2023 period, an average increase of 4.71 percent a year.

Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Council Phan Van Thang yesterday announced this. Per capita income is estimated at more than VND68 million a year in 2023, an increase of 1.18 times compared to 2020.

Total development investment capital from 2021 to 2023 is more than VND10,800 billion, an increase of over 112 percent against the 2018 - 2020 period. The province achieved over 60 percent of the target of the term which set out VND18,000 billion. In particular, the city has developed many types of agricultural tourism. Notably, approximately 1.1 million travelers paid visits to the city from 2021 to 2023.

In addition to the achievements, Mr. Phan Van Thang asked the Sa Dec City Party Committee to continue to stick to the resolutions of the province and the city to well implement five strategic breakthroughs, including the identification of the potential and strengths for the future, transport infrastructure development to promote urban growth, the quality of human resources improvement, cooperation links and start-up activities.