One suspect diphtheria case in Lao Cai under medical isolation, monitoring

Information from Lao Cai province indicated that Bao Thang District General Hospital has just received a female patient with diphtheria-like symptoms.

Patient M.T.V, born in 1969, residing in Nhai Tho Village, Kim Son Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province, has been catching cough, fever and yellowish-white patches on her tongue and mouth.

Recently, the patient has suffered sore throat; her body temperature rose to 39 degrees Celsius and white coating and patches appeared on her tongue and another interior mouth.

The medical agency initially diagnosed the patient with pneumonia and suspected diphtheria. Examination results of Bao Thang District General Hospital showed the patient tested positive for mycelial fungal infections, but X-rays and ultrasounds revealed no abnormality.

However, amid diphtheria cases in some areas, Bao Thang District Health Center has reported the suspect case to the Lao Cai Provincial Center for Disease Control (CDC) to take samples from this patient and send them to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the capital city of Hanoi for testing to confirm diphtheria infection or not.

While waiting for the testing results from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the patient is quarantined at Bao Thang District General Hospital and the local health agency is conducting epidemiological investigations for close contacts with the patient.

Following the result from medical trace and epidemiological investigations, 12 medical staff and 11 family members had had close contact with the patient.

Currently, the health conditions of these people are normal and they are being monitored by health agencies.

