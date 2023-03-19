Number of organ donors highest in Cho Ray Hospital

Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC has the highest number of registered organ donors in the country, according to the Vietnam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation.

As many as 62,555 people registered to donate organs in Vietnam last year, compared to just 265 in 2014. Cho Ray Hospital posted about half of the total registrations.

Since the first kidney transplant on February 28, 1992, the hospital has conducted 1,127 kidney transplants.

Among those, a total of 70 organs were transplanted from brain-dead patients or those who had dysfunctional hearts.

The hospital has cooperated with transplant centres in the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, and Spain, among others, to send doctors and nurses on study and experience exchange programmes.

Tran Van Thuan, deputy health minister, said the operation, which is becoming a routine technique at many hospitals across the country, especially Cho Ray, has contributed to reviving many of those patients with organ failure.

Nguyen Tri Thuc, the hospital’s director, said the hospital has maintained good cooperation with airlines, police and health authorities to deliver the donor organ across the country.

Cho Ray Hospital has pioneered in innovating solutions to utilise the sources of organs donated. In 2008, the hospital succeeded in transplanting organs from brain-dead patients.

They also successfully performed transplantation from a donor with cardiac arrest on June 18, 2015, a cross-donor transplant on January 11, 2017 and ABO blood type incompatibility on December 29, 2021.

In Vietnam, anyone over 18 years old can register to donate their organs after death or brain death.

Two centres offering registration for organ donors are the Vietnam-Germany Hospital in Hanoi and Cho Ray Hospital.