Northern mountainous province reports ASF

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, African swine fever, a highly contagious and deadly swine disease that can affect both farm-raised and feral pigs, was reported in the Northern province of Bac Kan’s Na Ri District.

Pigs in Na Cooc village of Tran Phu commune started dying from the beginning of July; worse, the number of dead pigs kept increasing to more than 100 on July 25 but the commune authorities could not detect it because breeders did not notify the village and local authorities about the death of the animal. Local authorities also did not know the dead pigs were consumed or taken to anywhere or how they were destroyed.

Furthermore, from July 26 to now, African swine fever has spread to villages including Khuoi My, Phieng Put, Na Dau and Khuoi Khieu of Tran Phu Commune; consequently, additional 25 more pigs died.

According to the report of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first 7 months of 2023, the country has had 208 outbreaks of African swine fever killing nearly 8,500. Currently, the country has four outbreaks of African swine fever in 24 districts of 14 provinces in less than 21 days.