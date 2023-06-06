No network carriers participate in auction of 4G, 5G frequencies

The Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday informed that after 3 auction sessions, no mobile network operators took part in the auction for 4G and 5G frequencies.

Accordingly, on May 15, May 25, and June 2, The Information and Communications Ministry (MIC) organized auction sessions for the 2300MHz frequency band, consisting of band block A1(2300-2330 MHz), band block A2 (2330-2360 MHz), and band block A3 (2360-2390 MHz).

However, until the registration deadline of all blocks, no businesses submitted an application or participation deposit. Therefore, all auctions sessions were unable to be held.

Before this, on February 24, 2023, MIC had publicly announced the auction for the use right of 2300MHz band. Four telecoms enterprises submitted their applications, namely VNPT, Viettel, MobiFone, and Vietnamobile, all of which were certified by MIC to be eligible for the auction in compliance with Decree No.88/2021/ND-CP.

According to the Radio Frequency Department, the starting auction price for all three band blocks of the 2300-2400 MHz frequency band is VND17.4 trillion (US$740 million), at VND5.8 trillion ($247 million) each band for the duration of 15 years. This means each network carrier will pay a theoretical frequency fee of at least VND386 billion per year ($16.4 million).