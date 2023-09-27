Nine-month FDI attraction up 7.7%

Vietnam attracted nearly US$20.21 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to September 20, up 7.7% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

In the period, there were 1,924 newly-registered projects with a total capital of US$10.23 billion, up 66.3% and 43.6% year-on-year, respectively.

Meanwhile, over US$5.15 billion was added to 934 existing projects, down 39.7% and up 22.8% year-on-year, respectively.

The value of capital contribution and share purchase deals increased by 47% to US$4.82 billion.

The manufacturing and processing sector continued leading in FDI attraction, with over US$14 billion, down 5.9% year-on-year, followed by real estate with close to US$1.94 billion, down 45%, and finance and banking with US$1.54 billion, a 63.8-fold rise compared to that of the same period last year.