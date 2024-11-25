Nine A/H1 cases, four deaths reported in Binh Dinh

The Department of Health of Binh Dinh Province has issued an urgent notice regarding nine confirmed cases of A/H1pdm influenza across multiple localities, including four fatalities.

On November 25, the department sent an urgent directive to hospitals, medical facilities, health centers, and polyclinics throughout the province, emphasizing the need to strengthen measures to prevent and control the spread of A/H1pdm influenza.

As of November 20, Binh Dinh recorded 842 cases of influenza, with 22 under surveillance due to severe pneumonia suspected to be caused by a virus.

Binh Dinh health authorities conduct tests to identify influenza viruses from the previous outbreak.

Among the 22 cases tested, nine were confirmed positive for A/H1pdm influenza. These cases were reported in Quy Nhon City (four cases), Phu My District (three cases), An Nhon Town (one case), and Vinh Thanh District (one case). Four of these patients have succumbed to the illness: three in Phu My District and one in Vinh Thanh District.

In light of these developments, the Binh Dinh Department of Health has urged medical facilities to take immediate action. Upon identifying suspected or confirmed A/H1pdm influenza cases, isolation protocols must be implemented promptly.

Healthcare providers are instructed to quickly assess patients' conditions to determine the severity of their illness. Severe cases should be transferred immediately for intensive care and treated for the root cause. Timely intervention and referrals are essential to minimizing fatalities.

For cases with complications or associated risk factors, antiviral medications should be administered immediately. Preventive treatment with antivirals, such as Oseltamivir (Tamiflu), should also be considered for high-risk individuals. Medical units are required to ensure adequate supplies of antiviral drugs, including Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or Zanamivir, to support effective diagnosis and treatment.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan