Ho Chi Minh City

New products hoped to drive HCMCity’s night economy

A new night food street, to make its debut in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 on August 30, is expected to be a new driver for the development of the city’s night economy.

The new nightlife zone, Sky Garden, will span 2.6 hectares and include 222 businesses in food, wellness, commerce, and accommodation.

night eco.webp
Foreign tourists walk in Bui Vien street in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)

It will operate daily from 6 pm to midnight, offering a wide range of entertainment, health care, and nighttime shopping activities.

The food street will not be pedestrian-only, allowing normal traffic circulation, according to Nguyen Thi Be Ngoan, Vice Chairwoman of the district People’s Committee.

District 7 also plans to develop two additional nightlife attractions: a 9,000sq.m pedestrian-only food street at Phu My Hung Crescent Lake – Starlight Bridge in Tan Phu ward, and another at the Ngan Hang residential area and Street 11N in Tan Thuan Tay ward.

Other districts in Ho Chi Minh City are also taking measures to speed up night economy development.

The People’s Committee of District 1 is submitting a project on the implementation of some night economy development orientations and solutions to the municipal People’s Committee. It defines that the district’s main nightlife products are food, film screening and sports.

Director of the municipal Authority of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the sector is considering the re-assessment of products, and proposing no time limit for the night economy, instead of midnight or 2 am.

