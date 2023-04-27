New-generation cigarette use on the rise: official

The trading of new-generation tobacco products is popular around the world in recent years, leading to an increase in the rate of new-generation cigarette use, especially among the young.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan told a seminar in Hanoi on April 27 that the trading of new-generation tobacco products is popular around the world in recent years, leading to an increase in the rate of new-generation cigarette use, especially among the young, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan told a seminar in Hanoi on April 27.

A survey of e-cigarette users indicated clear links between vaping and social evils such as using drugs and other addictive substances. Some persons have even been hospitalised due to vaping illicit drugs as recorded at the Poison Control Centre of the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

The Deputy Minister cited the World Health Organization (WHO) as saying that all tobacco products are harmful and there is increasing evidence that e-cigarettes are as harmful to community health as regular ones.

However, as the characteristics of new-generation cigarettes are different from regular tobacco products, the 2012 Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms has yet to be applied to new-generation cigarettes, he pointed out.

At the seminar, participants discussed the trading and use of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, other countries’ experience in controlling new-generation cigarettes, and some legal issues needing attention.