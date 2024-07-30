Business

Nearly 90,000 Vietnamese laborers work overseas in first seven months of 2024

In the first seven months of 2024, the total number of Vietnamese laborers worked overseas with contracts was 89,874, reaching 71.89 percent over the whole year plan of 2024.

The Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs informed that the unit would continue to implement the solutions to promote the labor market to maintain a stable workforce, contributing to the development of the economy, production and business activities of enterprises.

In the first six months of the year, the unemployment rate of working-age laborers was 2.27 percent which was constant over the same period last year.

The labor structure continues to shift positively, with 13.7 million people working in fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, accounting for 26.7 percent and down 112,800 people over the same period last year.

Besides, the number of newly-established enterprises was more than 119,600, up 5.3 percent over the same period of 2023 and higher than the number of businesses withdrawing from the market of 110,300.

Therefore, the enterprises operating in the market have contributed to maintaining, creating jobs and incomes for numerous laborers.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

