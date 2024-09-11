Nearly 20,000 children aged 1-5 in Ho Chi Minh City got measles vaccine

During the first ten days of the measles vaccination campaign, 19,821 children aged 1-5 in Ho Chi Minh City have been vaccinated against measles.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that from August 31 to end of September 9, nearly 20,000 children from one to five years old have been vaccinated against measles.

The figures accounted for 32.6 percent over the total 60,733 children subject to vaccination according to the Ho Chi Minh City's plan to proactively respond to measles.

However, 60,733 children aged from one to five being managed on the National Immunization Information System have not been vaccinated for measles prevention and control in the city.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong