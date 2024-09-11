Health

Nearly 20,000 children aged 1-5 in Ho Chi Minh City got measles vaccine

SGGP

During the first ten days of the measles vaccination campaign, 19,821 children aged 1-5 in Ho Chi Minh City have been vaccinated against measles.

tiem.jpg

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that from August 31 to end of September 9, nearly 20,000 children from one to five years old have been vaccinated against measles.

The figures accounted for 32.6 percent over the total 60,733 children subject to vaccination according to the Ho Chi Minh City's plan to proactively respond to measles.

However, 60,733 children aged from one to five being managed on the National Immunization Information System have not been vaccinated for measles prevention and control in the city.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

children aged 1-5 Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health measles prevention and control vaccine against measles measles vaccination campaign

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn